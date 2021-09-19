STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan recreates 'Jumma Chumma' step on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati

'Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC .. been a while,' Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Instagram. Big B's post has garnered several praises.

Published: 19th September 2021 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006.

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2006. (Photo | KBC)

By ANI

MUMBAI: It's always a delight to watch megastar Amitabh Bachchan dancing both on-screen and off-screen. In a career spanning over five decades, he has given Bollywood several iconic dance steps -- especially his signature step in 'Jumma Chumma' from 'Hum' (1991).

On Sunday, Big B treated his fans with a picture, wherein he can be seen recreating 'Jumma Chumma' hook step on the sets of TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

" Yeeaaah !! Jumma Chumma on set KBC .. been a while," he wrote on Instagram. Big B's post has garnered several praises.

Actor Ranveer Singh commented, "Arre Oh Tigerrrr , meri JAANEMANNNNNN."

"You are absolutely amazing! We are still trying to figure how to cross the height of the bar you set decades ago and you keep raising it again and again. Love you sir," actor Rohit Roy wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Big B will soon be seen in 'Good Bye', and 'Brahmastra.

