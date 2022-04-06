STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shreyas Talpade portrays martyred pilot Atul Garge in 'The Last Flight'

Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Lele will be seen in EORTV’s The Last Flight, releasing on April 9.

Published: 06th April 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 08:46 AM

Shreyas Talpade

Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade (Photo | Shreyas Talpade Instagram)

By Express News Service

Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Lele will be seen in EORTV’s The Last Flight, releasing on April 9. The bilingual (Hindi & Marathi) web series is an anthology of stories dealing with the lives of soldiers.

Shreyas plays the role of Major Atul Garje, who sacrificed his life while on his last flight with co-pilot Major Bhanuchander. They were killed in a helicopter crash near Nashik in 2011. They were awarded the

Sena Medal posthumously for manoeuvring their helicopter away from civilian lives. Shreyas recently appeared in the biopic of cricketer Pravin Tambe.

Talking about his next, the actor shared, “I am honoured to be playing the role of Major Atul Garje in The Last Flight. The series is based on/inspired by his life. It’s an inspiring true story and is a reminder of their love, sacrifice & their heroic struggles which I believe are timeless. I had a great time working on sets with Deepak ji and the entire cast and crew.”

Director Deepak Pandey said, “The objective behind the storyline of The Last Flight is to inspire youth, understand our heroes and idolize them. These brave courageous heroes never die, though they sleep in the dust, their legacy nerves a thousand living men. We are excited to be showcasing the stories of unsung heroes.”

