Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' to see OTT premiere soon

By IANS

MUMBAI: After having a successful theatrical run, Vivek Agnihotri's drama 'The Kashmir Files' will soon have its OTT premiere in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.



The film, which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbli and Chinmay Mandlekar, is a true story, based on video interviews of the first-generation victims of the Kashmir genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community.



The film will be heading to ZEE5 for its digital premiere, the date of which will be announced soon. Commenting on the occasion, the film's director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri said, "'The Kashmir Files' is not just a film but an emotion and a movement. I am glad that the theatrical release received such an overwhelming response across the world and now with its World Digital Premiere on India's largest homegrown video streaming platform - ZEE5, the film will reach more people and will continue to strike a chord in millions".



'The Kashmir Files' has been produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, and is written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri.



On the exclusive premiere of 'The Kashmir Files' on ZEE5, Manish Kalra, Chief Business officer, ZEE5 India said, "We are always looking for real, relatable stories to connect with the Indian audience. Over the last few years, we have accelerated and expanded our offerings while partnering with the best of talent and content creators to design a slate that makes us the platform of choice for entertainment seekers."



"The Kashmir Files has received a massive response from the audiences, and we are happy to bring it exclusively on ZEE5, making it accessible to millions of Indians", he concluded.