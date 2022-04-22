STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ekta Kapoor collaborates with 'Paranormal Activity' producer Steven Schneider

Schneider, who is best known for producing 'Paranormal Activity', expressed his excitement to create content for the Indian audience.

Published: 22nd April 2022 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Producer Ekta Kapoor has signed a multi-film production deal with Armaan Zorace's U.S. genre label Dark Hell and prolific Hollywood producer Steven Schneider.

As per Variety, the audience can expect a slate of high-concept Indian films in the thriller-horror genre from their collaboration.

Details of the projects under the particular deal have not yet been revealed, but they are expected to "cater to the audiences of the South-East Asian markets in India and overseas," the signatories said in a statement.

Excited about the association, Ekta said,"At Balaji Motion Pictures, our aim is to continue telling genre-bending stories which connect with the viewers. I am elated for this association, and I'm certain to be bringing together the best of cross-cultural content to the Indian diaspora. Such an opportunity helps us expand our reach to markets and audiences not tapped before, and this collaboration is of mutual ideas and intent."

Schneider, who is best known for producing 'Paranormal Activity', too, expressed his excitement to create content for the Indian audience.

"This deal is a landmark for me and us as a team. India is an exciting market always known to put forth current and revolutionary content across genres. I'm looking forward to working with Ekta and Armaan, and together, we are certain to bring forth stories that are waiting to be told and heard," he shared.

Ekta has earlier produced a few horror dramas including 'Krishna Cottage', 'Ragini MMS', and 'Ragini MMS 2'.

