Shlok Sharma’s 'Two Sisters and a Husband' goes to Tribeca Film Fest

The film is described as ‘a messy, twisted and dingy tale of a family gone wrong’. 

Published: 22nd April 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It has been announced that director Sholk Sharma’s sophomore film, Two Sisters and a Husband, will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival scheduled to be held from June 8th to June 19th this year in New York.

The film is described as 'a messy, twisted and dingy tale of a family gone wrong'. In addition to directing the film, Shlok has co-written the film with Shilpa Srivastava. The film is produced by Fundamental Pictures along with his partner Navin Shetty.

Speaking about the film’s selection, the filmmaker said in a statement, “It is such an honour to just be a part of a festival that has celebrated filmmakers on whose films we have literally grown upon. This is the best platform our film could have asked for. My Producer, Navin Shetty and I have dreamt of an opportunity like this. I cannot thank the programmers enough.” Shlok’s first film was Haraamkhor starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Shweta Tripathi.
 

