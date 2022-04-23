Shilpa Shetty joins Rohit Shetty's web series 'India Police Force'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra has boarded the cast of Rohit Shetty's debut series 'India Police Force', the filmmaker announced on Saturday. Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by 'Shershaah' star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

According to the makers, 'Indian Police Force' pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

Rohit Shetty shared the news of Shilpa Shetty joining the project in an Instagram post, alongside a picture of her from the set holding a gun.

"Welcome to the squad Shilpa! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars.INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow @sidmalhotra @theshilpashetty @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez," the caption read.

Shetty's cop universe includes two "Singham" films, headlined by Ajay Devgn, as well as Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba" and "Sooryavanshi", which featured Akshay Kumar. The 46-year-old actor said she is thrilled to join Rohit Shetty's cinematic universe with the show, which marks her OTT debut as well.

"Ready to set the OTT platform on fire for the first time. Superrr Thrilled to join The Action King Rohit Shetty in his Cop Universe! #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, now filming! @itsrohitshetty @sidmalhotra @primevideoin @rohitshettypicturez," she wrote. The eight-part series is also the first OTT project of Malhotra.

The shooting of 'Indian Police Force', an Amazon Original series in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, is currently underway in Mumbai. The show is most likely to be released next year on Prime Video.