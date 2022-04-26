STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vivek Oberoi joins Rohit Shetty's web series 'India Police Force'

Published: 26th April 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is the latest addition to the cast of Rohit Shetty's debut series 'India Police Force', the filmmaker announced on Tuesday.

Directed and produced by Rohit Shetty, the action series has been set up at streaming service Prime Video and is headlined by 'Shershaah' star Sidharth Malhotra, who will play a Delhi Police officer.

According to the makers, 'the Indian Police Force' pays an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep everyone safe.

In the show, Oberoi will feature alongside Malhotra and actor Shilpa Shetty, who will also essay the role of a cop.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit Shetty shared the news of Oberoi joining the project and shared his picture from the show's set.

"Meet the most experienced senior officer of our squad. Welcome aboard Vivek!!! #indianpoliceforce #filmingnow" the filmmaker wrote in the caption.

Shetty's cop universe includes two "Singham" films, headlined by Ajay Devgn, as well as Ranveer Singh-starrer "Simmba" and "Sooryavanshi", which featured Akshay Kumar.

Oberoi said he is excited to join the series and play a "supercop".

"Charged to join the best force: 'Indian Police Force' and be a supercop in the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe! Thank you bro @itsrohitshetty for trusting me with this amazing role! "Loving the kickass action with my other two super cops, the awesome @sidmalhotra & one and only @theshilpashetty #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime, Heroism in khakhi!" the 45-year-old actor wrote in a post on Instagram.

Oberoi, known for hit films such as "Company", "Dum", "Saathiya", "Yuva" and "Shootout at Lokhandwala", also stars in another Prime Video series, "Inside Edge".

The shooting of 'Indian Police Force', an Amazon Original series in collaboration with Rohit Shetty Picturez, is currently underway in Mumbai.

The show is most likely to be released next year on Prime Video.

Comments

