Anupam Kher's first look poster for Ravi Teja's 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' unveiled

Actor Ravi Teja's maiden pan-India film 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' to be directed by Vamsee is making enough noise right from its launch day. The team now pulled off a casting coup by roping in Bollywood's National Award Winning actor Anupam Kher.
First look poster of Anupam from the film was released by the producers on social media on Tuesday morning.
Anupam Kher will play a pivotal role in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao,' despite the poster not showing his full appearance. When viewed from behind, Anupam Kher appears to be lost in his own thoughts, while the environment around him suggests that he is in fact powerful.
'Tiger Nageswara Rao', as is well known, is a biopic on the legendary burglar and is set in the 1970s in the Stuartpuram village of Andhra Pradesh. Ravi Teja will be seen in a titular role in this movie. The movie also stars Gayathri Bharadwaj and Nupur Sanon.
Producer Abhishek Agarwal ('The Kashmir Files' producer) of Abhishek Agarwal Arts is making the film on an uncompromised budget because it is his most ambitious project, and the crew has just pulled off a casting coup.
The action drama will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.
