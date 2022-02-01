STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Director Ali Abbas Zafar launches production house AAZ Films

Zafar, who made his directorial debut in 2011 with "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", had earlier produced Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Kheeli Peeli".

Published: 01st February 2022 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Director Ali Abbas Zafar

Director Ali Abbas Zafar

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday announced the launch of his production house "AAZ Films".

Zafar, known for helming blockbusters like "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat", shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God - I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love. This journey will move forward with @aazfilms," the 40-year-old director wrote.

Zafar, who made his directorial debut in 2011 with "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", had earlier produced Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Kheeli Peeli".

Last year, he made his series debut with the Amazon Prime Video political thriller "Tandav".

Zafar is currently directing an upcoming film featuring Shahid Kapoor.

The yet-untitled project is billed as a "stylised relentless action-packed ride" and marks the first collaboration between the "Kabir Singh" star and the director.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ali Abbas Zafar production company AAZ Films
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp