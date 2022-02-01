Director Ali Abbas Zafar launches production house AAZ Films

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar on Tuesday announced the launch of his production house "AAZ Films".

Zafar, known for helming blockbusters like "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat", shared the news in a post on Instagram.

"It has been a magical journey of creating stories and by the grace of God - I thank everyone who has helped me to be where I am today. Lots of love. This journey will move forward with @aazfilms," the 40-year-old director wrote.

Zafar, who made his directorial debut in 2011 with "Mere Brother Ki Dulhan", had earlier produced Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer "Kheeli Peeli".

Last year, he made his series debut with the Amazon Prime Video political thriller "Tandav".

Zafar is currently directing an upcoming film featuring Shahid Kapoor.

The yet-untitled project is billed as a "stylised relentless action-packed ride" and marks the first collaboration between the "Kabir Singh" star and the director.