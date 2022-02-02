Aparshakti Khurana wraps up shoot of Jab Khuli Kitaab

Aparshakti Khurana has finished the shoot of Jab Khuli Kitaab, a light-hearted romantic comedy co-starring Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia. Jab Khuli Kitaab directed by Saurabh Shukla is based on a play of the same title. Samir Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi play supporting roles in the film. It is about the love story of a couple in their 70s. Samir Soni and Nauheed Cyrusi will be seen in supporting roles.
