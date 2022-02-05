STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ravi Teja's 'Khiladi' to release in Hindi on February 11

Published: 05th February 2022 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2022 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ravi Teja in a still from 'Khiladi'

Actor Ravi Teja in a still from 'Khiladi' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu actor Ravi Teja-starrer “Khiladi” is now set to release in theatres in the Hindi-speaking market, on February 11, the makers announced on Saturday.

Helmed by Ramesh Varma, the action-thriller will feature Teja in a double role.

Producer Jayantilal Gada said they decided to release "Khiladi" in the Hindi language, given the popularity of Teja.

"As the times have changed, now there is a demand for original content, as the audience likes to see the film in its purest form."

The content of ‘Khiladi' is extremely entertaining combined with Ravi Teja's popularity across India, Pen Studios felt that his movie should also be released in the Hindi language too, in cinemas," Gada said in a statement.

"Khiladi" also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Dimple Hayathi in lead roles.

It is produced by Pen Studios in association with A Studios.

Comments

