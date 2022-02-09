Been 'Mr Dependable' in Hindi space, want to now explore different aspects of existence: Parambrata 

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Parambrata Chatterjee says he has started declining projects where he is asked to play "Mr Dependable" characters as he now aims to take on more layered and varied roles.

Bollywood makers have often used the Bengali star's affable charm to similar effect in their films, right from his 2012 Hindi debut "Kahaani", in which he played police inspector Rana, "Pari", Netflix movie "Bulbbul" to his last OTT release "Aranyak", a Netflix series.

While he appreciates the manner in which directors makers have portrayed him on screen, Chatterjee said does not want to be boxed in a certain image.

"In the Hindi space, I am seen as somebody who is an extremely good, bankable and credible human being.

From 'Kahaani', 'Pari', 'Bulbbul', 'Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi' to even 'Aranyak', even though my character had more shades, he is a shoulder you would want to cry on.

I have been the 'Mr Dependable'.

"In the last few months, I have said no to two-three projects, where I was asked to play another very dependable character.

I turned them down because I am steering clear of such stereotypes," the actor, known for Bengali films like "Hemanter Pakhi", "Hemlock Society", and "Samantaral", told PTI in an interview.

Chatterjee, 41, said the one project that got him excited as an artiste was the upcoming ZEE5 series "Mithya".

The psychological series, he said, gave him the opportunity to portray a "not so righteous" character in Neil Adhikary.

"I like the fact I am seen as someone dependable, especially by women, and I can't complain about that.

But as an artiste, you want to explore different aspects of existence, not just keep doing the same thing over and again.

"'Mithya' gave me the opportunity to explore the not-so-dependable, the fickle, the more grey aspect in a character and that excited me.

I have done that in Bengali, but in Hindi, this one gave me that opportunity," he added.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the Darjeeling-set series chronicles the conflicted relationship between a Hindi literature professor Juhi, played by Huma Qureshi, and her student Rhea, essayed by debutante Avantika Dassani.

Chatterjee, who plays Qureshi's husband on the show, said the two are a reasonably happy couple but something happens in their lives which "upturns the equilibrium" and brings out the inner demons in them as well as everyone around them.

The actor, who has been working in the Indian film industry for nearly two decades, said his process to board a project is the importance of his character in the narrative.

"I don't run after what is on the cover.

The whole idea of content has changed with OTT (over-the-top) platforms.

I look for meaty parts but what also matters is if I am playing an important enough part as long as it allows me to explore something which I haven't done so far...OTT allows you the liberty to explore in terms of content a lot more," he added.

The six-part series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production.

Also starring Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles, "Mithya" is scheduled to be released on February 18.