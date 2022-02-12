STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shaktimaan to be recreated as a feature film franchise

The Indian superhero Shaktimaan is all set to be made as a trilogy for the big screen. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights.

Shaktimaan.

By Express News Service

The Indian superhero Shaktimaan is all set to be made as a trilogy for the big screen. Sony Pictures International Productions has acquired the film adaptation rights. Though an official announcement is yet to be made, it is reported that the project will be headlined by one of India’s major superstars.

Mukesh Khanna, the original Shaktimaan, is also associated with the project. His Bheeshm International has teamed up with Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Private Limited to produce the big-scale project.

It marks Sony Pictures’ entry in the Indian superhero space through the parent company, Sony Pictures Entertainment. The makers are planning the Shaktimaan franchise as an unique cinematic experience using the latest technology in filmmaking and post-production.

