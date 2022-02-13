STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priya Bapat wraps 'Visfot' shoot

Published: 13th February 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2022 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Priya Bapat on Sunday said she has finished filming her upcoming thriller "Visfot", featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan.

Produced by filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's White Feather Films and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, "Visfot" is the official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film "Rock, Paper, Scissors".

The 35-year-old actor took to Instagram and posted pictures from the sets of the Kookie Gulati directorial.

"And that's a wrap! Finished shooting for #visfot Can't thank you enough @kookievgulati it was an amazing experience working with you and the entire team of #visfot Thank you @_sanjaygupta @tseries. official for giving me this opportunity," Bapat wrote.

Gulati, who last helmed Abhishek Bachchan-starrer 'The Big Bull', called Bapat a "talent powerhouse" and said it was an "absolute pleasure" to work with her.

"Visfot" marks the reunion of Khan and Deshmukh after the 2007 comedy "Heyy Babyy".

It also marks the return of Khan to screens after the 2010 film "Dulha Mil Gaya".

According to the makers, the film "thrives on the collision between Mumbai's stark contrasts - the chawls of Dongri and the highrises."

Bapat was last seen in season two of "City of Dreams".

