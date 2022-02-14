Kangana Ranaut drops second poster of 'Lock Upp'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared the second poster for 'Lock Upp' on her social media handle. She will be hosting the reality show which will include 16 celebrities who will be locked inside a jail.

She captioned the poster: "Yaha sab hain equal, equally in danger (Here all are equal...equally in danger). Because this is MY #LockUpp! Streaming from 27th Feb on @mxplayer and @altbalaji. Watch Live FREE! Trailer out on 16th Feb"

In the poster, she can be seen holding a shiny pair of handcuffs and a big black baton and sporting a spiky, glittering gown. Behind Kangana, there can be seen a bunch of prisoners with their hoods on, which shows how the actress and host of the fearless reality show will be taking on the 16 celebrity contestants inside her jail.

'Lock Upp: Badass Jail Atyaachari Khel' will show 16 popular celebrities competing for the most basic amenities as they fight for the winner's title.

'Lock Upp' will be airing from February 27 on ALTBalaji and MX Player.