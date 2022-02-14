STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ronit Roy to skip Valentine's Day celebrations due to Lata Mangeshkar's demise

Ronit did not mention Lata Mangeshkar in his caption but a video that he posted alongside the note clearly indicated that he was talking about the legendary singer.

Published: 14th February 2022 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy

Bollywood actor Ronit Roy (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actor Ronit Roy has decided to abstain from celebrating Valentine's Day due to the unfortunate demise of India's nightingale Lata Mangeshkar.

Taking to Instagram, Ronit wrote, "I will not be celebrating this Valentine's Day cause I have lost someone who I loved, respected and treasured deeply. Miss you so much. Love you forever."

Ronit did not mention Lata Mangeshkar in his caption but a video that he posted alongside the note clearly indicated that he was talking about the legendary singer.

In the video, Ronit can be seen playing the tune of Lata Mangeshkar's popular song 'Lag Ja Gale' on his flute.

Ronit's tribute has left fans emotional.

"This is so beautiful," a social media user commented.

"Can't even imagine celebrating the day of love without listening to Lata ji's love songs," another one wrote.

Lata Mangeshkar breathed her last at the age of 92 on February 6. She died due to post COVID-19 complications. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ronit Roy Lata Mangeshkar Valentine's Day
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp