Laal Singh Chaddha release postponed again, to August 11 

By Express News Service

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha will now release on August 11 instead of April 14, the makers have announced. The film is yet to be completed and the requires extra time, they said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Om Raut’s Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, has been moved from its August 11 release date. Aamir Khan Productions thanked the Adipurush makers for avoiding a clash.

A statement from AKP reads, “This is to announce that our film, Laal Singh Chaddha, will not be releasing on 14th April as planned. This is because we are unable to complete the film in time.

The film will now be releasing on 11 Aug 2022 in theatres worldwide. We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts.”

“We would like to thank them for being so helpful and understanding, and for shifting the release date of their much-awaited, Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, so that Laal Singh Chaddha can come on 11 Aug 2022.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is the official Indian adaptation of Forrest Gump. The film reunites Aamir with Kareena Kapoor Khan.