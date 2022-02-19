STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn's character as Rahim Lala in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' unveiled

The 50-second long trailer introduces Ajay's pivotal role as Rahim Lala, a fierce man who is true to his principles, morals, and metier.

Published: 19th February 2022 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' are in full swing. Ahead of the release, the makers have released a new trailer introducing superstar Ajay Devgn's pivotal role as Rahim Lala in the magnum opus.

The 50-second long trailer introduces Ajay's pivotal role as Rahim Lala, a fierce man who is true to his principles, morals, and metier.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' that is on the edge of its premiere, will see Alia Bhatt in the titular role, playing the alpha who fought for women's rights in a patriarchal society.

WATCH

The recently released promo shows a bruised and beaten Gangubai approaching Rahim Lala for help as she stands up for amplifying the voice of 4,000 women and children living in the red light area of Kamathipura.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

While the film marks Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali, it reunites Ajay with the director after their 1999's cult classic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' film had its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi Ajay Devgn
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp