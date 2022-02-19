Ajay Devgn's character as Rahim Lala in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' unveiled

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The promotions for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' are in full swing. Ahead of the release, the makers have released a new trailer introducing superstar Ajay Devgn's pivotal role as Rahim Lala in the magnum opus.

The 50-second long trailer introduces Ajay's pivotal role as Rahim Lala, a fierce man who is true to his principles, morals, and metier.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' that is on the edge of its premiere, will see Alia Bhatt in the titular role, playing the alpha who fought for women's rights in a patriarchal society.

The recently released promo shows a bruised and beaten Gangubai approaching Rahim Lala for help as she stands up for amplifying the voice of 4,000 women and children living in the red light area of Kamathipura.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is helmed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent, celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

While the film marks Alia's first collaboration with Bhansali, it reunites Ajay with the director after their 1999's cult classic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' film had its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival and will be released in theatres on February 25.