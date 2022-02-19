STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Duo make perfect pair in dreamy wedding

Visuals of the couple at their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media in which the two look adorable, dressed in black-and-red outfits.

Published: 19th February 2022 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2022 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar (Photo | Instagram)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make a perfect classy couple at their wedding ceremony.

Visuals of the couple at their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media in which the two look adorable, dressed in black-and-red outfits.

Farhan looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a black bowtie and matching shades.

The bride went for a breezy red-and-pink fitted gown with a red veil. She opted for an open and wavy hairstyle.

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted wearing a floral pastel outfit.

The intimate daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Farhan's close friend and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidwani, wore a white shirt which he complemented with a bow tie as he arrived for the wedding. Music composer Ehsaan Noorani was also on the guest list.

Yesterday, a video from Farhan and Shibani's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies was shared on social media.

In the clip, the team bride, including sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar along with Rhea and Shibani's other friends, could be seen shaking a leg on the song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the hit film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar Wedding Bollywood
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp