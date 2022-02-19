Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: Duo make perfect pair in dreamy wedding

By ANI

MUMBAI: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar make a perfect classy couple at their wedding ceremony.

Visuals of the couple at their wedding have been doing the rounds on social media in which the two look adorable, dressed in black-and-red outfits.

Farhan looked dashing in a black tuxedo with a black bowtie and matching shades.

The bride went for a breezy red-and-pink fitted gown with a red veil. She opted for an open and wavy hairstyle.

Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar was spotted wearing a floral pastel outfit.

The intimate daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah and Ashutosh Gowariker.

Farhan's close friend and co-founder of Excel Entertainment, Ritesh Sidwani, wore a white shirt which he complemented with a bow tie as he arrived for the wedding. Music composer Ehsaan Noorani was also on the guest list.

Yesterday, a video from Farhan and Shibani's Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies was shared on social media.

In the clip, the team bride, including sisters Anusha and Apeksha Dandekar along with Rhea and Shibani's other friends, could be seen shaking a leg on the song 'Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna' from the hit film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.