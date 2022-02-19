Tamannaah to lead Bhandarkar’s next film 'Babli Bouncer'

By Express News Service

Tamannaah Bhatia will star in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer. The film is a coming-of-age drama about a female bouncer. Produced by Fox Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, it is set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur.

Babli Bouncer went on floors today. “I want to portray this story of a female bouncer through a slice-of-life comedic tone that also leaves a lasting impact,” Madhur shares. “With the shooting of Babli Bouncer starting today, I am ready as ever to bring forth this story from the world view of women bouncers. It’s a wonderful story and I’m absolutely sure Tamannaah will leave everyone surprised with her performance!”

Tamannaah says she instantly fell in love with her character in Babli Bouncer. “Madhur Sir has a flair for crafting defining female protagonists and Babli too is such a powerful character. For the first time, a film will explore the story of a female bouncer, and I am more than excited to be her voice. I can’t wait to dive into this whole new world,” she says.

Babli Bouncer is written by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur. The film will release by the end of this year in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

