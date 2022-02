By Express News Service

Disha Patani has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film "Ek Villain Returns." The actor took to her Instagram handle to announce the same by sharing a picture of herself with her team. "Ek Villain Returns" directed by Mohit Suri is a spiritual sequel to 2014’s "Ek Villain."

The film also stars John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms, the film is set for a theatrical release on July 8, 2022.