Bhumi Pednekar wraps up 'Bhakshak'

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar and team have wrapped up the shoot of Bhakshak. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit. The shoot was completed last week in Lucknow. The film was shot in a single schedule over 39 days.

Inspired by true events, Bhakshak is set in Bihar and lays bare ‘the ground reality of crimes against women’. The film revolves around a woman’s quest to seek justice and getting a heinous crime to light. Bhumi portrays a journalist who realises the ‘consequences, threats and intimidation’ she may face as she uncovers a story. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.