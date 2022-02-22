STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bhumi Pednekar wraps up 'Bhakshak'

Reportedly inspired by true events, Bhakshak is set in Bihar and lays bare ‘the ground reality of crimes against women’.

Published: 22nd February 2022 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Hindi film actress Bhumi Pednekar

Hindi film actress Bhumi Pednekar

By Express News Service

Bhumi Pednekar and team have wrapped up the shoot of Bhakshak. The film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit. The shoot was completed last week in Lucknow. The film was shot in a single schedule over 39 days.

Inspired by true events, Bhakshak is set in Bihar and lays bare ‘the ground reality of crimes against women’. The film revolves around a woman’s quest to seek justice and getting a heinous crime to light. Bhumi portrays a journalist who realises the ‘consequences, threats and intimidation’ she may face as she uncovers a story. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar in pivotal roles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhumi Pednekar Bhakshak Red Chillies Entertainment Director Pulkit Sanjay Mishra
India Matters
Shifa's brother Saif at the hospital after being attacked by a mob at his father's restaurant
Karnataka: Mob allegedly targets restaurant of hijab petitioner's father; brother hurt
R Praggnanandhaa (File Photo)
Praggnanandhaa stuns world no 1 Magnus Carlsen at Airthings Masters chess
IDFC FIRST Bank MD and CEO V Vaidyanathan. (Photo | idfcfirstbank.com)
IDFC FIRST Bank CEO gifts shares worth over Rs 3.95 crore among staff 
DMK cadres celebrating party victory at DMK headquarters in Chennai on Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
DMK alliance sweeps urban local body polls, AIADMK bested in Edapaddi too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp