John Abraham to star in Dinesh Vijan's action-thriller 'Tehran'

The action-thriller, inspired by true events, is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

Published: 22nd February 2022 01:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 01:52 PM   |  A+A-

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star John Abraham on Tuesday announced his new film "Tehran", to be produced by Dinesh Vijan, known for backing movies such as "Badlapur", "Stree" and "Mimi". The action-thriller, inspired by true events, is written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma and marks the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Arun Gopalan.

The 49-year-old actor shared the news about his new film, which will release on January 26, 2023, via Instagram along with a poster. "Get set for an action packed Republic Day 2023. Thrilled to announce my next, #Tehran! Directed by #ArunGopalan," Abraham captioned the post.

Maddock Films is producing "Tehran" in association with Bake My Cake Films. Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell are attached as producers.

