Saiyami Kher essays a cricketer in 'Ghoomer'

By Express News Service

The shoot of R Balki’s next, "Ghoomer," starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi, recently kicked off. As per sources, Saiyami, who is a sports enthusiast, will be essaying a cricketer in the film. Abhishek will be playing her coach. The actors had last collaborated on "Breathe: Into The Shadows."

Saiyami has played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra. The actor made it to the National team selection, but opted for badminton state championships instead. Abhishek had worked with R Balki on Paa (2009).

Last seen in Bob Biswas, the actor’s next is Dasvi. He is also starring in the Hindi remake of "Oththa Seruppu" (Size 7). Besides "Ghoomer," Saiyami is a part of Tahira Kashyap’s "Sharmaji Ki Beti" and Ashiwny Iyer Tiwary’s "Faadu." She will join Abhishek in the new season of "Breathe: Into The Shadows." Additionally, she has "Highway" co-starring Anand Deverakonda.

