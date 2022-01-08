STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'Looop Lapeta' to debut on Netflix in February 

Helmed by debutante director Aakash Bhatia, the upcoming comedy thriller is a Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer's 1998 cult classic movie "Run Lola Run".

Published: 08th January 2022 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Looop Lapetta Poster (Photo | IMDb)

Looop Lapetta Poster (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer "Looop Lapeta" will premiere on Netflix on February 4, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Helmed by debutante director Aakash Bhatia, the upcoming comedy thriller is a Hindi-language remake of German filmmaker Tom Tykwer's 1998 cult classic movie "Run Lola Run".

The film promises to be an adventurous ride through a sticky situation where a girlfriend is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend.

As the plot unfolds, a series of events constantly prompts the lovers to make choices that define their future, the official synopsis of the film read.

In the film, Pannu plays the role of Savi, who is on a mission to rescue her boyfriend.

"This compelling story was extremely enjoyable to make along with my director, Aakash and co-star, Tahir. I cannot wait for fans and audiences to watch this edge-of-the-seat film and enjoy it as much as we loved making it," the 34-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bhasin, 34, who will be seen as Satya, said: "Looop Lapeta" offers a new take on romance and he is thrilled to show the movie to the audiences.

"The film is a clutter-breaking take on new age romance, and a genre I am exploring for the first time.

I can't wait for the world to meet the characters Satya & Savi.

"Our director has a unique style stamp that has created a visually stunning world where thrill and comedy combine for one crazy rollercoaster of an entertainer," Bhasin said.

Bhatia said he is excited that his debut film "Looop Lapeta" will stream on Netflix.

"There's no way to downplay the exhilaration of making a first film and 'Looop Lapeta' has surpassed every bit of it. I'm extremely excited with the shape we have given it. It boldly jumps genres from comedy, thriller to romance and makes for a rollercoaster ride for audiences," Bhatia said.

'Looop Lapeta' is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment along Aayush Maheshwari.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Netflix Run Lola Run Aakash Bhatia Taapsee Pannu
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp