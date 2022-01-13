STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

It's a big deal to block festival dates for my releases: Tiger Shroff

The actor said that 2022 is a very important and special year for him as both 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath' will be releasing on festivals, Eid and Christmas respectively.

Published: 13th January 2022 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Ganapath'

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Ganapath' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Get ready to witness Tiger Shroff in action avatar this year, and that too in two different films -- 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath'. Interestingly, both films will be released around festivals.

"2022 is a very important and special year for me as both my films 'Heropanti 2' and 'Ganapath' will be releasing on festivals, Eid and Christmas respectively. It's a big deal to block the festival dates for release, especially those that have only been taken by stalwarts of our industry so far and I'm grateful to my producers for showing their trust and faith in me. All I can do in return is continue working hard and bring the best I can on the table for my ever so kind and loving audience," Tiger said.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, 'Heropanti 2' will be released on April 29, 2022. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the production house Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria are also a part of the film.

Whereas, Vikas Bahl's 'Ganapath' will release on December 23, 2022. The film is produced by Vikas Bahl, Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under the banners of Good Co. Production and Pooja Entertainment. The film also has Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Heropanti 2 Ganapath Tiger Shroff Tiger Shroff festival releases Tiger Shroff releases
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp