It's a story of the lesser fancied heartland: Siddhanth Kapoor on 'Bhaukaal 2'

The series has Mohit Raina in the lead and Siddhanth will be essaying essaying a negative role with the character of Chintu Dedha.

Published: 13th January 2022 04:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 04:35 PM   |  A+A-

Siddhanth Kapoor

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor (Photo | Siddhanth Kapoor Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhanth Kapoor will be essaying a negative role in web series 'Bhaukaal 2'. The trailer is out already. The series has Mohit Raina in the lead and Siddhanth will be essaying the character of Chintu Dedha.

Siddhanth says: "The trailer has garnered such a massive response. The first season was highly appreciated. Mohit was terrific and so was Abhimanyu and the rest of the cast. It's a story of the lesser fancied heartland but that is where a lot of action happens. The audience is really looking forward to this one and I reckon we would not disappoint them."

"They would have a gala time watching it. That's a story which I think everyone should watch. It's full-on entertainment and one that you would not be able to not see at a go. It's coming out soon. Looking for all the love and your very precious feedback," he adds.

Directed by Jatin Wagle, the 10-episode web series 'Bhaukaal 2' features Mohit Raina, Bidita Baig, Siddhanth Kapoor, Pradeep Nagar, Gulki Joshi, Ajay Chaudhary, Rashmi Rajput and the late Major Bikramjeet Kanwarpal in pivotal roles.

It releases on January 20 on MX Player.

