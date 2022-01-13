STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Gupta to helm web series on 'narcotics queen of India'

The 10-part series, which is based on the life of Baby Patankar, popularly known as 'The Meow Meow Queen', will mark the OTT debut of Sanjay's production house, White Feather Films.

Published: 13th January 2022 01:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

Director Sanjay Gupta

Director Sanjay Gupta (File photo| PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta will return to the director's chair with a web series titled 'Baby Patankar - Narcotics Queen of India' as he has acquired rights for the story of Baby Patankar, who established the country's biggest narcotics empire.

The 10-part series, which is based on the life of Baby Patankar, popularly known as 'The Meow Meow Queen', will mark the OTT debut of Sanjay's production house, White Feather Films.

Initially a domestic worker, with two kids in tow, Baby Patankar was thrown out of her house by an abusive husband. She somehow made ends meet by working in many homes and delivering milk bottles before she rose in the ranks as India's narcotics queen. Sanjay and his writers are currently penning the show that will go on floors in another six months. Sanjay will co-direct the series along with Samit Kakkad.

Commenting on the development, Sanjay Gupta says, "I have been waiting for the right material to come by. Crime being my forte and I enjoy the beat very much. Here is a story that deserves to be told in all its glory. She rose from there to create and control the biggest narcotics empire in India. Her case was active till 2015."

He adds, "She was arrested after 120 kilos of MDMA was found in her residence. Our story traces her rise to power, how she took over what was popularly presumed as a male bastion, her romance with a cop and how she exploited the relationship. The rivalry with existing drug lords who cut off her supplies is another facet we will focus on. True stories like these are fascinating."

The makers of the series co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, are currently discussing the opportunity with a top OTT platform for exhibition.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Gupta Baby Patankar The Meow Meow Queen
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp