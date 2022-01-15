STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kapil Sharma’s biopic titled 'Funkaar'

Published: 15th January 2022 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Comedian Kapil Sharma’s biopic titled Funkaar was announced on Friday, January 14, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The film is being helmed by Fukrey fame Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Mahaveer Jain of Lyca Productions. 

Speaking of working on the biopic, the director who is currently working on the third edition of Fukrey series said that he is looking forward to bringing to life, “India’s most beloved FUNKAAR. Kapil Sharma,” on screen. 

Producer Mahaveer added, “Billions of people get their daily dose of dopamine, courtesy Kapil Sharma. We all need love, life, and laughter. We are proud to present comedy superstar Kapil Sharma’s untold story on the big screen, in a big way.” On the work front, Kapil Sharma will soon be seen in the Netflix special titled Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet. It is set to be released on January 28.
 

