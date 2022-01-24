STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Barun Sobti wraps 'Asur 2' 

"Asur 2" stars Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh and Riddhi Dogra reprising their roles from the 2020 Voot Select series.

Published: 24th January 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Barun Sobti. (Photo | Instagram)

Actor Barun Sobti. (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Barun Sobti on Monday said he has finished filming season two of his crime thriller series "Asur".

"Asur 2" stars Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh and Riddhi Dogra reprising their roles from the 2020 Voot Select series.

The "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon" star took to Instagram and posted a picture from the show's set.

"There have been a lot of milestones. This was exactly the one that I desired #Asur2," the 37-year-old wrote.

"Asur 2" is directed by Oni Sen.

The first season of the show chronicled the story of a serial killer on the loose in the backdrop of myths and religion.

The show marked the digital debut of Warsi, who featured as a forensic expert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asur 2 Barun Sobti Actor Web series
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp