'Badhaai Do' to release in theatres on February 11 

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' is set to release theatrically on February 11, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming comedy is billed as a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit 'Badhaai Ho!'.

The follow-up is directed by Hunterrr fame Harshvardhan Kulkarni from a script written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial.

Production banner Junglee Pictures shared the trailer and new release date of the movie on their official Twitter account.

Witness the Atrangi wedding Satrangi setting of the year in the month of love! Red heart #BadhaaiDoTrailer out now - #BadhaaiDo coming out In Cinemas on 11th Feb, 2022, the tweet read.

'Badhaai Do', which will be distributed worldwide by Zee Studios, has been delayed multiple times in the past owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the family entertainer, Rao features as a cop and Pednekar stars in the role of a physical education teacher.

The original film starring late actor Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, narrated the story of a middle-aged couple, who face unexpected pregnancy.

It was helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

'Badhaai Do' will be addressing another such unusual relationship and tell their story through comedy of error situations, the makers said in a press release.

Besides Rao and Pednekar, 'Badhaai Do', boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan.