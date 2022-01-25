STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Badhaai Do' to release in theatres on February 11 

The upcoming comedy is billed as a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit 'Badhaai Ho!'.

Published: 25th January 2022 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

'Badhaai Do' is set to release theatrically on February 11.

'Badhaai Do' is set to release theatrically on February 11.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do' is set to release theatrically on February 11, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The upcoming comedy is billed as a spiritual sequel to the National Award-winning 2018 hit 'Badhaai Ho!'.

The follow-up is directed by Hunterrr fame Harshvardhan Kulkarni from a script written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial.

ALSO READ | Rajkummar, Bhumi's secret is out with 'Badhaai Do' trailer

Production banner Junglee Pictures shared the trailer and new release date of the movie on their official Twitter account.

Witness the Atrangi wedding Satrangi setting of the year in the month of love! Red heart #BadhaaiDoTrailer out now - #BadhaaiDo coming out In Cinemas on 11th Feb, 2022, the tweet read.

'Badhaai Do', which will be distributed worldwide by Zee Studios, has been delayed multiple times in the past owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the family entertainer, Rao features as a cop and Pednekar stars in the role of a physical education teacher.

The original film starring late actor Surekha Sikri, Gajrao Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, narrated the story of a middle-aged couple, who face unexpected pregnancy.

It was helmed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

'Badhaai Do' will be addressing another such unusual relationship and tell their story through comedy of error situations, the makers said in a press release.

Besides Rao and Pednekar, 'Badhaai Do', boasts of an ensemble cast featuring Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey and Shashi Bhushan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badhaai Do Rajkummar Rao Bhumi Pednekar Release
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp