Kartik Aaryan to star in Kabir Khan’s next

Actor Kartik Aaryan will star in director Kabir Khan’s upcoming project, which will be jointly produced by Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala. Though details are scarce, the project is said to be a massive entertainer expected to be made on a large scale.

Based on a true story, the film will go on floors early next year. It is to be noted that this is Kartik’s first big announcement after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor also has Shehzada and Freddy in the pipeline.

Kabir Khan, known for films like Ek Tha Tiger, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, 83, will collaborate for the second time with Sajid Nadiadwala after 83.

Thrilled for his next, Kabir shared on social media, “I’m excited to announce my next project starring @kartikaaryan in a never before seen avatar. I will be directing this and producing it along with my dear friend #SajidNadiadwala. The film is based on a fascinating true story with a larger-than-life canvas. We start shooting early next year.”

