Home Entertainment Hindi

Alia Bhatt wraps Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'

Bhatt, who will soon welcome her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor, announced the wrap on her Instagram Stories by sharing a video originally posted by Johar from her last day at shoot.

Published: 26th July 2022 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt

By PTI

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday finished filming for Karan Johar's upcoming directorial venture "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani".

Bhatt, who will soon welcome her first child with actor Ranbir Kapoor, announced the wrap on her Instagram Stories by sharing a video originally posted by Johar from her last day at shoot.

"Going to miss this team so so so so so much. talkie wrap on Rocky aur Rani but we have one fabbbbb song to go! Love you all to bits. Until next year! " the actor wrote.

"Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy. The film marks Johar's return to direction after the 2016 romantic drama "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil". It features Ranveer Singh in the lead role alongside Bhatt.

Veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi play pivotal roles in the family drama. A Dharma Productions project, "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani" is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Global economy facing a knife-at-the-throat situation, warns IMF; cuts India's growth forecast
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp