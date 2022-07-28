Sonakshi to star in brother’s directorial 

By Express News Service

Sonakshi Sinha will star in her brother Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar. It is produced by NVB Films headed by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani, Kussh S Sinha’s Kratos Entertainment and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.

Talking about the film, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about.”

Kussh added, “Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that’s when we decided to take the plunge and work together.”

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is expected to release in 2023.

