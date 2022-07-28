Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonakshi to star in brother’s directorial 

Talking about the film, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about.”

Published: 28th July 2022 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo | PTI)

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Sonakshi Sinha will star in her brother Kussh S Sinha’s directorial debut Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness. The film also features Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar. It is produced by NVB Films headed by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani, Kussh S Sinha’s Kratos Entertainment and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.

Talking about the film, Sonakshi Sinha said, “Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about.”

Kussh added, “Sonakshi is a talented actor. I have always admired her for doing films that she entirely believed in. I have seen her grow as an actor and her journey in cinema. Now, I am going to be a part of it, too. When I found this script, I asked Sonakshi to take a look at it. We both felt drawn to the subject and that’s when we decided to take the plunge and work together.” 

Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness is expected to release in 2023.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonakshi Sinha Kussh S Sinha Nikita Roy The Book of Darkness Paresh Rawal Suhail Nayyar
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp