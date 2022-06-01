STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UP CM to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj' at special screening in Lucknow

Published: 01st June 2022 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The team of upcoming period action drama "Samrat Prithviraj" will hold a special screening for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow tomorrow.

Superstar Akshay Kumar as well as the film's director Chandraprakash Dwivedi and female lead Manushi Chillar will attend the screening for the UP chief minister, a press release from the makers said.

"Samrat Prithviraj", which is all set to release in theatres countrywide on June 3, depicts the life of legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan, played by Kumar.

Chillar stars in the movie as Princess Sanyogita.

Akshay said the film is based on the life and daredevilry of the "last Hindu Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who shed every drop of blood in his body to defend Bharatmata".

"Our film salutes the courage and valour of the mighty king and we hope that the people of our nation are inspired by his values of protecting his motherland at any cost," the actor said, according to the press release.

Dwivedi, best known for directing the 1991 TV epic show "Chanakya" and the 2003 Partition film "Pinjar", said the UP chief minister will watch the movie on Thursday.

"Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and his life is a living example of how every Indian must live for his family, his country and his freedom. The values of the mighty samrat are still relevant and will continue to be relevant as we battle historical and cultural manipulation in an age of information.

"It is our great honour that the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji is watching our film tomorrow and blessing our attempt in bringing to life the story of Bharatmata's brave son," the filmmaker said.

On Tuesday, the team will hold a screening of the film for Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Prithviraj" also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in pivotal roles.

A Yash Raj Films production, the movie is scheduled to be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

