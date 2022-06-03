STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shilpa sponsors education of 'Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant

The show 'Dance Deewane Juniors' is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji airs on Colors.

Shilpa Shetty announced she will sponsor the education of 10-year-old 'Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant Priyanshi Kanarji. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty announced she will sponsor the education of 10-year-old 'Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant Priyanshi Kanarji.

She says: "Kids are our future, and it is very important for every child to continue their education."

Priyanshi reveals that her father couldn't afford to continue her studies after going through a financial loss and the added medical expenses of her mother.

"I want to tell all the kids and parents who are watching this show that education is the bedrock of a person's life, and it is very important to stand on your own feet. You have a bright future Priyanshi, and an amazing mentor by your side," she adds.

