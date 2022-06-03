Shilpa sponsors education of 'Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty announced she will sponsor the education of 10-year-old 'Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant Priyanshi Kanarji.
She says: "Kids are our future, and it is very important for every child to continue their education."
Priyanshi reveals that her father couldn't afford to continue her studies after going through a financial loss and the added medical expenses of her mother.
"I want to tell all the kids and parents who are watching this show that education is the bedrock of a person's life, and it is very important to stand on your own feet. You have a bright future Priyanshi, and an amazing mentor by your side," she adds.
The show 'Dance Deewane Juniors' is judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji airs on Colors.
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty announced she will sponsor the education of 10-year-old 'Dance Deewane Juniors' contestant Priyanshi Kanarji.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Traffic constable shifted out for slapping food delivery man in Tamil Nadu
Rajasthan High Court cancels LDC exam amid doubts of rigging
Four senior Punjab Congress leaders join BJP
Centre admitted in court Satyendar Jain not an 'accused', claims Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Shameful act to attack a judge: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar takes on TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee again