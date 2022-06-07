STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta to star in Ishq-E-Nadaan

"I’m fortunate to have worked with some of the finest talents in my first film and my Cinematographer Gairik Sarkar has captured the City of Dreams in its many moods and colours brilliantly."

Published: 07th June 2022 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2022 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Lara Dutta Bhupathi. (File Photo)

Lara Dutta Bhupathi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

Producer Avishek Ghosh has wrapped up his directorial debut, Ishq-E-Nadaan. The romantic drama, set in a crowded metropolis, traces the journey of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love.

Featuring Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt, the film is produced by Avishek’s own banner, AVMA Media. AVMA Media has produced the upcoming films Blind with Sonam Kapoor and Uma with Kajal Agarwal in the lead.

Talking about his new innings as a filmmaker, Avishek says, “Direction is a natural progression and it’s been a fun-ride filming Ishq-E-Nadaan written by Sudeep Nigam in a start-to-finish schedule across Mumbai.

I’m fortunate to have worked with some of the finest talents in my first film and my Cinematographer Gairik Sarkar has captured the City of Dreams in its many moods and colours brilliantly. I can hardly wait to showcase our take on urban relationships on screen.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avishek Ghosh Romantic Drama AVMA Sonam Kapoor
India Matters
Former Punjab cabinet minister and senior Congress leader Sadhu Singh Dharamsot. (Photo | Facebook/Sadhu Singh Dharamsot)
Former Punjab forest minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested on graft charges
Image used for representational purpose only
86 per cent staff plan to resign in next six months: Report
India likely to see more power shortage: Report
LIC IPO image for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
LIC IPO turns out to be another flop show as valuation falls below Rs 5 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp