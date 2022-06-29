Abhishek Bajaj to star in Madhur Bhandarkar’s 'Babli Bouncer'

By Express News Service

Actor Abhishek Bajaj will be seen in a major role in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Babli Bouncer. The film, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is expected to release soon.

The makers had wrapped the production last month in Mumbai. Babli Bouncer explores the unseen world of bouncers and it also features Saurabh Shukla and Sahil Vaid.

Abhishek says, “It was an amazing time shooting for Babli Bouncer and I feel that the message of the movie is loud and clear.

It’s a family entertainer and everyone is going to love it. It was great working with Tamannah and Madhur Bhandarkar.”