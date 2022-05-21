STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' becomes Kartik's biggest opener, makes Rs 14.11 cr on Day 1


The film marks the first collaboration between Bazmee, who is known for giving hit comedy films such as 'Welcome', No Entry' and 'Ready', with Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Published: 21st May 2022 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anees Bazmee's latest release 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has minted Rs 14.11 crore at the box office making it actor Kartik Aaryan's biggest opening.

The film marks the first collaboration between Bazmee, who is known for giving hit comedy films such as 'Welcome', No Entry' and 'Ready', with Kartik, Tabu and Kiara Advani.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter, where he shared that the film marks a miles stone in Kartik's life.

He wrote: "'BB2' IS KARTIK AARYAN'S BIGGEST OPENER... #KartikAaryan versus #KartikAaryan... *Day 1* biz... 2022: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 14.11 cr 2020: #LoveAajKal 12.40 cr 2019: #PatiPatniAurWoh 9.10 cr 2019: #LukaChuppi 8.01 cr 2015: #PyaarKaPunchnama2 6.80 cr."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has also broken the first-day record of films such as 'Bachchhan Paandey' starring Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'.

"TOP 3 - *Day 1* Biz - 2022 Release 1. #BhoolBhulaiyaa2: 14.11 cr [non-holiday] 2. #BachchhanPaandey: 13.25 cr [#Holi; shows from post-noon] 3. #GangubaiKathiawadi: 10.50 cr [non-holiday] #Hindi films. Nett BOC. #India biz," Adarsh mentioned.

The film follows the story of Ruhan, a fraud psychic who is brought in to deal with the apparent return of Manjulika in the Thakur palace, but he unintentionally aggravates problems.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anees Bazmee Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Kartik Aaryan
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp