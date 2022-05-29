STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi to stage solo act 'Drama Queen Refreshed' 

Based on her 2013 bestselling fictionalised memoir, the 80 minute-long musical play chronicles Krishnamoorthi's experience in the eventful years post her divorce.

Published: 29th May 2022 05:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

Singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. (File Photo)

Singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi will perform in a new solo play, "Drama Queen Refreshed" in Delhi-NCR on June 4 and 5.

Based on her 2013 bestselling fictionalised memoir, the 80 minute-long musical play chronicles Krishnamoorthi's experience in the eventful years post her divorce from eminent film director Shekhar Kapur and claims to bring out questions on the changing ways of Indian culture and beliefs.

Produced under Krishnamoorthi's new banner Drama Queen Creatives and directed by Randhir Roy, the programme will be held at Kamani Auditorium (New Delhi) and Apparel House, Epicentre (Gurugram) on June 4 and 5, respectively.

"Performing solo is challenging but also exhilarating. To hold the audience's attention all alone for over an hour needs a lot of preparation and confidence. Also, turning producer is a new experience for me. A totally different ball game - here I am literally putting my money where my mouth is," said the "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" actor.

"I find myself constantly checking ticket sales and collections. Earlier when I was just a performer and creator I was ruled by pure passion. Now as a producer I'm trying to get practical," Krishnamoorthi, 46, added.

A slice-of-life play peppered with humour, "Drama Queen" is touted to be a complete "emotional roller- coaster" and aims to rewrite the boundaries of womanhood.

"It is about the struggles of a single mother trying to find herself. Wicked, over the top, irrepressibly funny, yet also vulnerable and dark, 'Drama Queen Refreshed' will make you laugh, cry, and look at the modern Indian woman in a whole new light," said the organisers about the play in a statement.

Though a solo act, the audience will get to hear voices of multiple noted actors -- including the likes of Sujata Kumar, Suchitra Pillai and Arif Zakaria -- who are Krishnamoorthi's co-actors in the play.

The tickets for the show are priced between Rs 500-Rs 3,500.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Drama Queen Refreshed Play
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp