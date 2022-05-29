Suchitra Krishnamoorthi to stage solo act 'Drama Queen Refreshed' 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Actor-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi will perform in a new solo play, "Drama Queen Refreshed" in Delhi-NCR on June 4 and 5.

Based on her 2013 bestselling fictionalised memoir, the 80 minute-long musical play chronicles Krishnamoorthi's experience in the eventful years post her divorce from eminent film director Shekhar Kapur and claims to bring out questions on the changing ways of Indian culture and beliefs.

Produced under Krishnamoorthi's new banner Drama Queen Creatives and directed by Randhir Roy, the programme will be held at Kamani Auditorium (New Delhi) and Apparel House, Epicentre (Gurugram) on June 4 and 5, respectively.

"Performing solo is challenging but also exhilarating. To hold the audience's attention all alone for over an hour needs a lot of preparation and confidence. Also, turning producer is a new experience for me. A totally different ball game - here I am literally putting my money where my mouth is," said the "Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa" actor.

"I find myself constantly checking ticket sales and collections. Earlier when I was just a performer and creator I was ruled by pure passion. Now as a producer I'm trying to get practical," Krishnamoorthi, 46, added.

A slice-of-life play peppered with humour, "Drama Queen" is touted to be a complete "emotional roller- coaster" and aims to rewrite the boundaries of womanhood.

"It is about the struggles of a single mother trying to find herself. Wicked, over the top, irrepressibly funny, yet also vulnerable and dark, 'Drama Queen Refreshed' will make you laugh, cry, and look at the modern Indian woman in a whole new light," said the organisers about the play in a statement.

Though a solo act, the audience will get to hear voices of multiple noted actors -- including the likes of Sujata Kumar, Suchitra Pillai and Arif Zakaria -- who are Krishnamoorthi's co-actors in the play.

The tickets for the show are priced between Rs 500-Rs 3,500.