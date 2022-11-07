Palak Muchhal ties knot with Mithoon; Armaan Malik, Javed Ali attend wedding reception

Home Entertainment Hindi

The wedding reception of music artists Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma on Sunday was a star-studded affair in Mumbai which was attended by several celebrities.

Published: 07th November 2022

Singer Palak Muchhal with her husband and composer Mithoon Sharma greets during their wedding reception, in Mumbai on Sunday.

Singer Palak Muchhal with her husband and composer Mithoon Sharma greets during their wedding reception, in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Singer Palak Muchhal tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend composer Mithoon Sharma on Sunday in an intimate ceremony attended by their close family members held in Mumbai.

On Sunday night, Mithoon Sharma and Palak Muchhal warmly greeted the media as they hosted a few industry friends and family members at their wedding reception. As they posed as husband and wife, the duo couldn't stop smiling.

Similar hues were used by Palak and Mithoon for both their wedding and reception in Mumbai. While Palak was dressed in a crimson lehenga and had her curly hair covered with a dupatta, Mithoon was dressed in a beige sherwani.

Members of the music fraternity then attended a reception that the musical couple threw later that evening. Celebrities including Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher, Rashami Desai, and others also attended the event in traditional attires.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were spotted posing together at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's wedding reception.

Rashami Desai's arrival in a stunning Anarkali suit wowed everyone.

Indian film producer and music producer Bhushan Kumar Dua attended the wedding reception with his family and his sister, singer Tulsi Kumar. Tulsi Kumar surely glammed up the venue with her white saree paired with a feathered blouse.

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon Sharma in their grand wedding attires. (Photo | Palak Muchhal Instagram)

Singer Armaan Malik was seen happily posing with his mother Jyoti Malik and father Daboo Malik.

Playback singer Javed Ali was snapped at the venue along with his wife Yasmin Ali and son Atif Ali.

Legendary music composer Kailash Kher arrived at Palak Muchhal and Mithoon's wedding reception

Music director and singer Sonu Nigam showed up to wish the couple and posed for the paparazzi.

Television actor Parth Samthaan arrived at the wedding reception in an all-black attire.

Indian woman cricketer Smriti Mandhana was also spotted at the reception ceremony.

Singer-songwriter Neeti Mohan appeared at the venue with her husband Nihar Pandya, the couple happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Bollywood diva Daisy Shah in her ethnic fit opted for a red and gold salwar kameez.

Music artist Shantanu Mukherjee, popularly known as Shaan, arrived at the venue with his wife Radhika Mukherjee in an all-black outfit.

Padma Bhushan awardee, singer Udit Narayan was spotted at the reception with his son, singer Aditya Narayan, wife Deepa Narayan and daughter-in-law, actor Swetha Agarwal.

As per the reports, it is said the couple dated for a while before getting hitched.

Palak is a well-known vocalist in Bollywood, she has delivered well-known tracks like "Chaahun Mein Ya Naa," "Dhoka Dhadi," "Photocopy," "Jumme Ki Raat," "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo," and others. Mithoon, on the other hand, has written music for films such as The Train, Aggar, Lamhaa, Jism 2, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, and others. 

