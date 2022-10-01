Home Entertainment Hindi

Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Maidaan' to release in February 2023

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the movie tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim (Devgn), who served as the coach and manager for the Indian team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Published: 01st October 2022 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Maidaan poster

Poster of Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Ajay Devgn on Saturday announced that his highly-anticipated film "Maidaan" will now arrive in theatres on February 17, 2023.

Based on the golden years of Indian football, the movie tackles the true story of Syed Abdul Rahim (Devgn), who served as a coach and manager of the Indian football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

Devgn, who recently won his third National Award for best actor for his performance in "Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", shared the new release date of "Maidaan" on Twitter.

"Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February 2023," the 53-year-old wrote.

The sports drama has been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was previously set for release in June this year.

The film is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of the “Badhai Ho” fame with the screenplay and dialogues by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah, respectively.

“Maidaan” also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and noted Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

The film is presented by Zee Studios and Boney Kapoor, who serves as the producer along with Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ajay Devgn Maidaan Indian football theatre release
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp