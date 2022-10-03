Kajol-starrer 'Salaam Venky' to arrive in cinemas on December 9

Home Entertainment Hindi

Kajol (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: "Salaam Venky", directed by Revathy, is slated to be released in theatres on December 9. Headlined by Kajol, the film is billed as an incredible true story of a mother's strength when faced with challenges.

Kajol took to her official Twitter account on Monday to share the release date of "Salaam Venky".

"And we have a date. Salaam Venky will release at a theatre near you on 09.12.2022 #Revathy @isinghsuraj @Shra2309 #varshakukreja @BliveProd @RTakeStudios @Mithoon11 @ravivarman14," she wrote.

The upcoming movie is produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios.

Kajol was last seen in the 2021 Netflix film "Tribhanga". She is also set to make her web series debut with Disney+ Hotstar's "The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka".

