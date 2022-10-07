Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushmita to play Gauri Sawant in Taali

Sushmita Sen shared the first look of her upcoming film 'Taali,' the biopic of transwoman Gauri Sawant.

Poster of the upcoming biopic 'Taali' featuring Sushmita Sen in the lead role as Gauri Sawant.

By Express News Service

In the poster, shared by Sushmita, she can be seen wearing a red-green saree with a big-round maroon bindi on her forehead. Her hands are on top of one another, signalling the gesture of a clap.

She captioned the post, “Taali ! (won’t clap, will ask others to clap). Nothing makes me prouder & more grateful than to have the privilege of portraying this beautiful person & of bringing her story to the world!!” by referring to Gauri Sawant.

Gauri Sawant is a transgender activist from Mumbai. She has been featured in one of the Vicks advertisements as a transgender mother who raised an orphaned girl to break the stereotypical representation of the third gender.

She raised money to build houses for sex workers near Kharghar with the amount she won with the help of Kaun Banega Crorepati in season 9.

Sushmita was last seen in the Hotstar series Arya. 

