Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi starrer 'Double XL' to release on November 4

By Express News Service

Double XL headlined by Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will hit theatres on November 4. The film was earlier expected to release on October 14.

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL is a slice-of-life comedy challenging bodyweight stereotypes. Sonakshi and Huma play two plus-sized women as they navigate a society that ‘frequently associates a woman’s attractiveness or beauty with her size.’

The makers announced the new release date with a motion poster for Sonakshi’s character, an aspiring fashion designer named Saira Khanna.

“Meet Saira Khanna. They say she cannot be a fashion designer. They say she is too BIG for her own clothes… but guess what! Her dreams are BIGGER and she’s out to achieve them! #DoubleXL in cinemas near you on 4th Nov 2022,” T-Series tweeted.

The film’s two male leads are Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra, paired opposite the leading ladies, alongside the supporting cast.

The film was shot in India and the UK. It was conceived by Mudassar Aziz, who is heading the writing department.

Double XL is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Wakaoo Films and Mudassar Aziz.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

