Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 shoot wrapped

Shoot for Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 has been wrapped up. The team finished shooting by filming a song sequence in Goa. The film is gearing up to hit screens on November 18. Drishyam 2, directed by Abhishek Pathak, is the sequel to Drishyam, which was released in 2015. It was a remake of the Malayalam original of the same name starring Mohanlal.

The sequel is also a remake of the 2021-released Malayalam film Drishyam 2. The film has Ajay Devgn returning as Vijay Salgaonkar and is joined by Tabu, Shriya Saran and franchise entrant Akshaye Khanna. Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor are also in the cast.

The sequel begins seven years after the events of the first film and tests Vijay's resolve to protect his family. Apart from Drishyam 2, Ajay has multiple projects lined up for release, including Thank God, Maidaan and his own directorial Bholaa,

