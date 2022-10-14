Home Entertainment Hindi

Gulshan Devaiah-starrer 'Duranga' renewed for second season

An official Indian adaptation of the Korean show Flower of Evil, Duranga became the highest-viewed ZEE5 original series in its launch month for 2022. 

Published: 14th October 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film 'Duranga'

By Express News Service

ZEE5’s recent hit Duranga starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami has been renewed for a second season. An official Indian adaptation of the Korean show Flower of Evil, Duranga became the highest-viewed ZEE5 original series in its launch month for 2022. 

In the series, Sammit Patel (Gulshan) appears to the world as the ideal man, father and husband. Sammit’s Inspector wife, Ira (played by Drashti Dhami) begins investigating a series of gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, twenty years after his suicide. The case leads Ira to shocking revelations about her husband’s past and threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.

Besides Gulshan and Drashti, the series also features Amit Sadh, Barkha Sengupta and Rajesh Khattar. 
Gulshan shared, “This love from the fans despite the original already having a big fan base is wonderful. We must have done something right then. I’m very thrilled that our take on the K-Drama has been so successful. I thank everyone who sent us messages of appreciation.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Duranga Gulshan Devaiah
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp