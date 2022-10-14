Gulshan Devaiah-starrer 'Duranga' renewed for second season

By Express News Service

ZEE5’s recent hit Duranga starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami has been renewed for a second season. An official Indian adaptation of the Korean show Flower of Evil, Duranga became the highest-viewed ZEE5 original series in its launch month for 2022.

In the series, Sammit Patel (Gulshan) appears to the world as the ideal man, father and husband. Sammit’s Inspector wife, Ira (played by Drashti Dhami) begins investigating a series of gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, twenty years after his suicide. The case leads Ira to shocking revelations about her husband’s past and threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.

Besides Gulshan and Drashti, the series also features Amit Sadh, Barkha Sengupta and Rajesh Khattar.

Gulshan shared, “This love from the fans despite the original already having a big fan base is wonderful. We must have done something right then. I’m very thrilled that our take on the K-Drama has been so successful. I thank everyone who sent us messages of appreciation.”



