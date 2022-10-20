Rajkummar Rao drops new motion poster for 'Monica O My Darling'

By Express News Service

Rajkummar Rao on Thursday shared a motion poster for his character, Jayant, from Vasan Bala's Monica O My Darling.

The upcoming Netflix release is a thriller starring Rajkummar, Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte. In the poster, Rajkummar stands rocking dark shades in a striped tee and shirt jacket.

"There's a conspiracy to destroy me, everyone is after me," he gripes in voiceover as a funky theme plays. Behind him, a robotic claw unfurls in the background.

Sharing the motion poster, Rajkummar posted, "Ye humesha hum innocent log hi kyun phaste hai conspiracies mein? @vasanbala THE INNOCENTS WANT TO KNOW". Monica O My Darling starts streaming on 11th November, only on @netflix_in."

Besides Monica O My Darling, Rajkummar has projects like Mr and Mrs Mahi and Bheed on the cards.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

