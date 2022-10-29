Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone’s 'Fighter' pushed to 2024

By Express News Service

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter will release in theatres on January 25, 2024 during the Republic Day weekend, the makers announced on Friday. The film was earlier slated for release on September 28, 2023.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is billed as India’s first aerial action franchise. Hrithik and Deepika portray Indian Air Force pilots in the film. The big-budget film also stars Anil Kapoor in a major role. Shot across the world, Fighter promises ‘ state-of-the-art techniques and first-of-its-kind making’. The film is produced by Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom18 Studios along with Marflix Pictures.

“25th January 2024- see you at the theatres!,” Hrithik tweeted, sharing a new poster of Fighter. This is the first time the actor is paired alongside Deepika in a film. Hrithik was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, winning praise for his portrayal of a dreaded gangster. He’d previously collaborated with Fighter director Siddharth Anand on War (2019) and Bang Bang (2014).

Deepika Padukone is also working with Siddharth on Pathaan, which marks the comeback of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The spy action thriller, which also has John Abraham, will release on January 25, 2023. Anil Kapoor’s upcoming films include Animal and a sequel to No Entry.

