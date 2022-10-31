Home Entertainment Hindi

Prabhas' 'Adipurush' pushed to Summer 2023?

Reports state that extensive changes in the VFX, which was panned by the audience, post the release of the teaser last month, are the primary cause for the delay.

Published: 31st October 2022 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 07:24 PM

A still from Om Raut's movie 'Adipurush'

A still from Om Raut's movie 'Adipurush'

By Express News Service

Social media speculations are rife that Prabhas' next, Adipurush, which is currently scheduled to hit the screens on Jan 12, 2023, might be postponed.

Although there is no official announcement about the film's postponement yet, several online reports state the film will be now releasing in theatres in the Summer of 2023 instead.

There were reports earlier that the team has to decide to rework the visual effects of the project and from the speculations floating around, it looks like the makers are now committed to revamping the visual quality of this big-budget project.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is a retelling of Ramayana and also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in prominent roles.

Post this film, Prabhas has Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Project K with Nag Ashwin coming up.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

